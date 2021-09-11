NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.58 Million

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $55.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.35 million to $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $215.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $63.45. 112,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,698. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

