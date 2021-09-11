NEXT Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $763,073.35 and approximately $131.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00395311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.