NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Down 23.2% This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,957.18 or 0.06538566 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $840,509.81 and approximately $5,782.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00161092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043520 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 284 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

