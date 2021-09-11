Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 790,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 414,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

