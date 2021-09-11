Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MDC stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.