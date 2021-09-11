Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.