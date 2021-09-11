Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $192.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.