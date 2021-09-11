Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

