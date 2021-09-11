nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $27.34

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $28.34. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 72 shares changing hands.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

