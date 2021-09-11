Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 213.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.83 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

