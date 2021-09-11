Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.05 and its 200 day moving average is €17.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.