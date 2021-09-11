Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $36.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

