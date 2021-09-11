Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.