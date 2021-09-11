North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

