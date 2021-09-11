NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,598. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $329,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.