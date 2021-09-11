NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NOV (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOV. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

