NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

