NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,674 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

NUSC opened at $43.98 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

