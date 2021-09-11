Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nyxoah stock remained flat at $$30.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

