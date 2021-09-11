O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

