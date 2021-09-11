O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 20,328 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.