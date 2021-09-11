O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 73,435 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

TPR stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

