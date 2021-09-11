O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

