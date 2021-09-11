O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

