OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Upgraded by Macquarie to Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an ouperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.93.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.23 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -24.51.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

