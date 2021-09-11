Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Up 2.2%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). 26,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 350,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.87.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

