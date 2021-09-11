Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

