OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.46 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $287,194.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,046,995 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.