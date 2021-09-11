Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $288.80 and last traded at $289.29. Approximately 6,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.73.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

