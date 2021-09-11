Omeros’ (OMER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

OMER opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Omeros by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

