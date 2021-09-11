Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 317,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,959. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

