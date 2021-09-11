Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 6,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,116. Opthea has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

