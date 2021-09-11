Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.
Shares of OPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 6,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,116. Opthea has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
