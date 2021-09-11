Oracle’s (ORCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $93.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.35.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. 10,547,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

