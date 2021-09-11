Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. During Orange County Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OBT stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

