Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1891 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MXCHY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

