Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Down 6.2%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.48. 4,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

