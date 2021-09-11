Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.40.

TSE:OVV opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.80%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

