Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

OXM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. 136,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,947. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

