Parachute Market Capitalization Reaches $2.29 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $236,438.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,956,692 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

