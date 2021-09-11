Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 382 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 382 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $916.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

