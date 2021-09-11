Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

