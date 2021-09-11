Paradox Interactive AB (publ)’s (PRXXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRXXF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.