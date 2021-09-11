Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 8,073 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

