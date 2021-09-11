Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 142,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

