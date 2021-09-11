Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

