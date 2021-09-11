Parallel Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.73 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

