Parallel Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

