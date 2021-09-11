Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $64.50 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

