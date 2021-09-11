Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

