Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

